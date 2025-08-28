First Made-In-India Chip To Roll Out From CG Semi Facility In Gujarat, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Business NewsBusinessFirst Made-In-India Chip To Roll Out From CG Semi Facility In Gujarat, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw
There is also significant progress at the semiconductor facility set up in Sanand by the local arm of US semiconductor company Micron Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

28 Aug 2025, 05:37 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ashwini Vaishnaw's remarks came during the inauguration of CG Semi's OSAT&nbsp;facility in Gujarat's Sanand. (File image: PTI)</p></div>
The first made-in-India chip will be rolled out soon from CG Semi's pilot line, said Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday.

Vaishnaw's remarks came during the inauguration of CG Semi's OSAT, or Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test facility in Gujarat's Sanand.

The minister added that there is also significant progress at the semiconductor facility set up in Sanand by the local arm of US semiconductor company Micron Technology.

(This is a developing story)

