Fino To Add 600 People; Sees Transaction Fees Dominating Revenues As SFB

Fino Payments Bank will be adding another 600 people over the next three years as it transitions to become a small finance bank (SFB), a top official has said.

However, the Navi Mumbai-headquartered entity projects the transaction income will continue to dominate revenues even as an SFB, and is expected to account for three-fourths of the revenues three years after starting lending operations, managing director and chief executive Rishi Gupta told PTI.