Fino Payments Bank Expects 25% Revenue Growth In FY25

Fino Payments Bank Ltd. expects 25% revenue growth in the current financial year backed by a robust digital ecosystem after the lender reported strong first quarter results.

"We're quite optimistic about our 25% growth guidance and are confident we’ll be able to meet it," the company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rishi Gupta told NDTV Profit in a televised interview, adding that it compares to the 20% growth in the last few years.

“We've achieved a 25% growth in the first quarter compared to last year, which is higher than the 20% growth we've seen in the past couple of years. We believe our guidance of 25% growth will hold strong for fiscal 2025. The second quarter is also showing promising results, and we expect both net profit and revenue to meet expectations," Gupta said.

Gupta highlighted that in the June quarter the digital business was the major driver. “Around crore customers are actively engaged in our transaction business, significantly boosting our CASA (Current Account Savings Account) growth. Our cash management services have also expanded, with 18 lakh merchants contributing roughly Rs 20,000 crore in Q1," Gupta said.