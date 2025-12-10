Fight For Warner Bros Explained: Netflix Vs Paramount - Who Is Offering What?

Paramount Skydance on Monday launched a hostile $108.4 billion bid for Warner Bros Discovery, trying to beat Netflix’s earlier $72 billion deal.

Earlier, it appeared that Netflix had almost won the weeks-long bidding war for Warner Bros Discovery's TV, film and streaming assets. Paramount’s new move means the battle for control of Warner Bros is likely to continue for a while.

The company said it made six proposals in 12 weeks, but Warner Bros “never engaged meaningfully.” Paramount also sent a letter accusing Warner Bros of abandoning a fair process and favouring Netflix.

The Warner Bros Discovery board said it would review Paramount’s bid, but is keeping its recommendation for Netflix, according to Reuters.