FIEO To Sign Pact With Amazon To Support Exporters
A stakeholder consultation on e-commerce will also be held to deliberate on key issues, challenges.
Exporters' body Federation of Indian Export Organisations on Tuesday said it will sign a pact with global e-retailer Amazon on Aug. 6 to extend support to domestic exporters in accessing foreign markets through cross-border trade.
A stakeholder consultation on e-commerce will also be held to deliberate on key issues, challenges, and the way forward to promote a more enabling environment for e-commerce exports from India, it added.
"FIEO will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Amazon, a leading global e-commerce platform, to enhance support for Indian exporters in accessing global markets through cross-border trade," it said.
