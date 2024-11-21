Not Concerned About Domestic Demand As Progress Is In Right Direction: Ficci President

A day after the Reserve Bank of India pointed out that private investment is lacklustre on account of subdued corporate earnings, questions on the dissonance between capital expenditure from private players and domestic demand arose.

However, Mahindra Group Chief Executive Officer and Ficci President Anish Shah said he is not concerned regarding demand, as progress is being made in the right direction.

Shah also pointed out that some industries reached higher capacity utilisation and have started to put in capex, while sectors that have additional capacity available will also start to pick up. Giving an example, he said Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. tripled its auto capacity in the last four years.

"Therefore it's (domestic demand) not something that I would say we're really concerned about at this stage because we're seeing progress in the right direction," Shah said on the sidelines of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry's annual general meeting.