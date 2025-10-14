Ficci Announces Anant Goenka As President-Elect For 2025-26

Anant Goenka is the vice chairperson of the RPG Group, a $5.2 billion conglomerate with interests in the areas of automotive tyres, infrastructure, pharma, IT, energy products, plantations, and venture capital.

From 2012 to 2023, Goenka was the managing director of Ceat. Prior to joining Ceat, Anant worked with KEC International and Hindustan Unilever. He has also served as the chairperson of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association. At present, Anant also serves as vice chairperson of Ceat and Zensar Technologies.

In 2017, the RPG VP was recognised by Forbes as the "Next Generation Business Leader of the Year" in 2017 and as "India's 40 under 40 Business Leaders" by Economic Times-Spencer Stuart.

Anant holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and a BS, Economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.