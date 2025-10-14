Ficci Announces Anant Goenka As President-Elect For 2025-26
The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry announced on Tuesday Anant Goenka, vice chairperson of the RPG Group, as the president-elect of Ficci for the year 2025-26.
FICCI National Executive Committee today announced Mr Anant Goenka, Vice Chairman, RPG Group, as the President-Elect of FICCI for the year 2025-26. pic.twitter.com/sIhY7Nwk2y— FICCI (@ficci_india) October 14, 2025
Goenka, who is currently the senior vice president at Ficci, will be succeeding Harsha Vardhan Agarwal as the president. Harsha Vardhan is a second-generation leader of the Emami Group.
Who Is The New President-Elect?
Anant Goenka is the vice chairperson of the RPG Group, a $5.2 billion conglomerate with interests in the areas of automotive tyres, infrastructure, pharma, IT, energy products, plantations, and venture capital.
From 2012 to 2023, Goenka was the managing director of Ceat. Prior to joining Ceat, Anant worked with KEC International and Hindustan Unilever. He has also served as the chairperson of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association. At present, Anant also serves as vice chairperson of Ceat and Zensar Technologies.
In 2017, the RPG VP was recognised by Forbes as the "Next Generation Business Leader of the Year" in 2017 and as "India's 40 under 40 Business Leaders" by Economic Times-Spencer Stuart.
Anant holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and a BS, Economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.
About Ficci
With its establishment pre-dating independence, Ficci is the largest and oldest apex business organisation in India. Founded in 1927, it is a non-government, not-for-profit organisation.
It provides the platform for networking and consensus building within and across sectors and is the first port of call for Indian industry, policy makers and the international business community.
It serves its members from the Indian private and public corporate sectors and multinational companies and has a reach of over 2,50,000 companies, across states.
The federation, since its very inception, aimed to not only redress the immediate grievances of industry and trade but also act as a forum for generating public opinion on larger issues that affected the Indian economy.