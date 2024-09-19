Cholamandalam Investment Pins Auto Loan Demand Growth Hopes On Festive Season

Auto loan demand is set to see a spike during the upcoming festive season, giving a major boost to Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Ltd.’s third quarter numbers, according to the company’s President and Chief Financial Officer Arul Selvan.

“Most festivals are in Q3. That’s when we expect the demand to zoom, including that for passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and tractors,” he told NDTV Profit.

Monsoons have been favourable this year, but the prolonged rains in September could negatively impact rural demand, Selvan said.

Second quarter numbers are expected to be similar to first quarter, said the Cholamandalam Investment chief executive, where the non-banking finance company clocked a net interest margin of around 6%.

Auto loans represent 60% of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance’s loan book. However, the NBFC is now looking to focus more on mortgage (loan against property) and home loans, the top executive added.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Ltd. plans to achieve this targeted growth through geographical and customer base expansion.