Festivals, Fast Fashion To Drive 8-10% Revenue Growth For Retailers This Year, Crisil Says

Higher demand stemming from a normal monsoon, easing inflation, the festive and wedding season, and increasing preference for fast fashion will contribute to 8–10% revenue growth in the current fiscal for the organised retail apparel sector, according to Crisil Ratings.

Slow area addition, existing store rationalisation and stable input prices will also support operating margin.

Revenue growth in fiscal 2025 will be slower than the compound annual growth rate of 11–12% seen between 2018 and 2023, the report said. Revenue density is expected to remain flat at Rs 11,900 per square foot.

As a result, retailers are exercising caution in opening new stores and instead prioritising efficiency improvements in existing locations, controlling costs, and minimising reliance on external debt.

The strategy is projected to help maintain operating margins between 7.2% and 7.4%, even amid ongoing high marketing expenses, thereby ensuring stable credit profiles, Crisil said, after analysing 37 apparel retailers that account for over a third of the organised industry.