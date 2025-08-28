Urban Sentiment Up, Online Festive Spend To Hit Rs 1.2 Lakh Crore In 2025

The festival season opened with a blast this Ganesh Chaturthi, with Datum expecting the sales in 2025 to witness 27% rise and cross the Rs 1.2-lakh-crore mark.

The rise will be led by not just rural India but also the urban region that has turned positive for the first time in three years. The urban consumers non-essential spending in July 2025 rose 37.6%, indicating a decisive rebound in discretionary demand ahead of the festive season, according to the report released by Datum.

On the other hand, rural customers' non-essential spending surged 54.7% to the highest in two years. This indicated consumption recovery and expectation of further growth in spending.

Datum's research also showed that urban consumers are expecting their non-essential spending to increase further over the next 12 months. While 58% rural households have said that their spending on non-essential items have gone up in this year.