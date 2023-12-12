FedEx Commits $10 Million Corporate Social Responsibility Grant To IIT-Bombay, IIT-Madras

The primary focus will be on addressing the complexities of cross-border logistics through innovation and the seamless integration of digital intelligence, it stated.

"At FedEx, we aspire to make supply chains smarter for everyone. Beyond reshaping the logistics landscape, we are also committed to making a meaningful contribution in our communities. We know our collaboration with these esteemed institutions will be important in achieving those goals," said Raj Subramaniam, President and CEO at FedEx.