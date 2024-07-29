FedEx CEO Visits Adani Port In Mundra

Billionaire Gautam Adani has expressed gratitude through a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to Rajesh Subramaniam, chief executive officer of FedEx, for visiting Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s 30-gigawatt renewable energy site at Khavda and Mundra Port in Gujarat.

Adani praised Subramaniam for "revolutionising global logistics through digital innovation."

"Just had an insightful meeting with FedEx CEO Rajesh Subramaniam. Appreciate him visiting Mundra to see our world-class Port and Special Economic Zone. Proud to see an Indian at the helm of a top company revolutionizing global logistics through digital innovation. @CEORajeshFedex's vision is truly inspiring. Excited for future collaborations!" the post said.