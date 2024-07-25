Federal Bank Remains Brokerages' Top Pick After Stellar Q1 Results, New CEO

While Morgan Stanley has an 'equal weight' rating on the stock and Nomura has a 'buy' rating, both the brokerages have raised their target price for the stock and said that it remains their top pick among peers.

Morgan Stanley has raised the target price to Rs 200 per share from Rs 180 apiece earlier. While, Nomura has increased it to Rs 240 apiece from Rs 195 per share earlier.

For re-rating, it is key for the lender to sustain return on asset at current levels of 1.3%, Morgan Stanley said. This appears difficult to the brokerage owing to low credit costs, which will normalise over the next four to six quarters, limited margin buffer, and potential material downside risk when rate cycle turns.

The bank appears better placed than peers on access to retail deposits, the brokerage said. "This should help accelerate market share gains as a macro recovery gains pace. It has also increased its focus on relatively higher-margin segments, and growth in these segments could pick up in the medium term."