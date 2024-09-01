Federal Bank Appoints Krishnan Venkat Subramanian As Director, MD, And CEO Of Bank

Subramanian is an electrical engineer from Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) - Varanasi, Post Graduate in Financial Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies Mumbai and a Cost and Works Accountant.

In his former role, Subramanian was the Joint Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. till April 30, 2024, spearheading Corporate, Banking, Commercial banking, Private Banking and Asset Reconstruction business and was responsible for building a high quality integrated and profitable franchise across these businesses, banks' exchange filing informed.

"He has also been instrumental in upgrading the technology in these businesses and in building strong transaction banking capabilities. He also oversees the Investment banking and Institutional Equities business", it said.

The Investment Banking, Institutional Equities and Private Banking businesses continue to maintain and improve their leadership positions in the industry. Prior to this assignment he was the Head of the Consumer Bank w and was instrumental in the early period of setting up the Consumer bank from 2003 to 2014. His experience prior to that was in the NBFC (then called Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd) and in the Investment Banking area, the exchange filing said.

The bank confirmed that Subramanian is eligible for the role and is not barred by any SEBI orders or other regulatory bodies.