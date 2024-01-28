Fed Rate Decision Could Be The Prelude To A March Cut

The Bank of Ghana’s decision on Monday is a close call on a possible cut. Inflation is continuing to slow, making its real rates among the world’s highest. Even so, the IMF has cautioned against loosening.

The same day, Zimbabwe could explain its plans to handle a rout in the currency, which is down more than a third against the dollar on the official market so far this year.

Lesotho which has its currency pegged to South Africa’s rand, may follow its neighbor on Tuesday and hold its key rate at 7.75% to support its economy.

On Wednesday, Mozambique is likely to keep borrowing costs unchanged to contain inflation even after the IMF said it has room to cut.