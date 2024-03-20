Fed Rate Cut Delay May Impact Inflows Into India, Says Vikas Khemani

Vikas Khemani: I think you know, very often we get a question about what is happening with the valuation and what is happening to the markets. So when you zoom in, you're worried about here and now short term. In this note, we're trying to say when you zoom out, your perspective can be very different on the Indian story, you can look at very, very different aspects and if you are zooming out and seeing let's say, next 10-15-20-25 years your perspective on how to look at in equity investing changes completely and this is what we're trying to, you know, kind of say here, in this note. As you know, India is embarking on the journey to become a developed country by 2057 which means that we will have 29 to $30 trillion of GDP, which will be 7x to 8x. from here. So, what are the possibilities as it happens, why we think it can happen, you know, and in India there are many changes that are happening.

To give you an idea, today's corporate profitability at the country level is $150 billion. In 2001 it was $8 billion and despite all kinds of uncertainties in the last 22 years, you know, Indian corporate profit has become 20x. Now, this corporate profitability will go from $150 billion to a trillion dollars by 2025. It means our market cap will be between 18 to $20 trillion. It means our Nifty will be anywhere around one lakh.

Now if this is the kind of journey you have in the next, you know, 10 to 12 years, then you don't really worry about what will happen next quarter. Not to say that I mean our job is to keep an eye open and you don't really try to say well and book a profit and come back five five % cheaper.

So if you look at this perspective of our next you know, 10-12 years, a massive amount of wealth will get created and you just focus on participating in that without getting bogged down by the short term intermittent noise, which is always there in the market and this is a perspective we're trying to build.

Also, we are trying to say what has changed in India. Why do you think it's possible this time around? You know, India has always been a promising country but you know, that is where we are saying there are big mind shift change that has happened in India and those mind set changes are which are driving, you know, number one, which I always say that India as a country has moved from incremental mindset to exponential mindset. Today, we are executing everything at a rapid pace. You know, as of yesterday, kind of mindset. This is a very big change and a big departure. From the past. Likewise, India doesn't operate from a constrained environment anymore. We think we have resources for everything and we don't act like a poor country anymore.

Our mindset has changed from the big time on that. Like that there are many six seven tectonic shifts which have happened which we think you know, will make sure India will reach to that, you know, size and scale over the next 20-25 years at least. Our conviction on that is very high as we analyse, again, that is very well articulated in the note in a very detailed manner, that what are the big departures from the past and what are these tectonic shifts and what will drive the future of the country.

So we think that we are in a massive wealth creation cycle for next, you know, 10-12 years of course, what 25 years but the acceleration will be far, far, far more higher in less than 10-12 years. So, you know, that is one way to look to capture rather than worrying about, you know, what will happen over the next few months. So, this is our whole perspective, what we are calling the Bharat Amrit Kaal period, what will happen.