Round-The-Clock Renewable Energy Projects Likely To Give Firms 16% Returns: JM Financial

'Firm & dispatchable renewable energy' helps solve the problems with plain vanilla renewable energy projects of solar and wind. The rising trend of such tenders is poised to benefit companies like CESC Ltd., JSW Energy Ltd., NHPC Ltd., NTPC Ltd., SJVN Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., Tata Power Ltd. and Torrent Power Ltd..

JM Financial notes how these companies already have FDRE projects in their portfolio, and that India's commitment to have 500 GW of installed renewable energy by FY30 gives momentum of more such orders via this business model.

A typical FDRE project with a tariff of Rs 4.5 per kilowatt hour is expected to provide an equity internal rate of return of 16%.