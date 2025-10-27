Fashion Turns The Lens: Lenskart's Peyush Bansal On How Eyewear Became India's Next Big Style Statement

There's a lot more awareness coming for eyewear right now, and a lot more to be done in the category, believes Lenskart CEO and co-founder Peyush Bansal. Once dismissed as a dull necessity, eyewear is now stepping into the limelight as a fashion accessory.

"Before, people used to call you chashmish. Now, you can see celebrities wearing glasses, kids wearing glasses," Bansal told NDTV Profit, adding that the category is becoming "very exciting."

For Bansal, the focus now is on perfecting customer experience as the company scales up. "We have to keep getting better at our customer experience. With scale coming into the picture, operating leverage will kick in," he said.

And the timing couldn't be sharper, with the Radhakishan Damani-backed Lenskart IPO just around the corner. The Softbank and Temasek-backed eyewear unicorn plans to raise Rs 2,150 crore through its public issue, which opens on Oct. 31.