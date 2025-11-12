Fare Play? 8 In 10 Taxi Users Face 'Dark Patterns' On Ride Hailing Apps, Says LocalCircles Survey
The warzone of peak-hour cab booking becomes a losing battle for users when there are unseen strings pulled behind the interface.
Despite efforts by the government to curb manipulative online practices, the alleged use of "dark patterns" by app-based taxi aggregators could be worsening, according to a LocalCircles survey.
Over eight in 10 app taxi users surveyed in India reported regularly encountering deceptive tactics like "bait and switch, forced action, nagging, and interface interference" on platforms such as Uber, Ola, Rapido, and InDrive.
The nationwide survey, which received 94,000 responses from users across 282 districts, indicates that the situation might be deteriorating, suggesting that regulatory warnings and guidelines are not being effectively implemented by the companies.
The most commonly reported dark pattern is drip pricing, where customers face hidden charges not disclosed upfront but added when the transaction concludes. A significant 59% of app-based taxi users stated they have regularly experienced this deceptive practice. Drip pricing often results in the final fare being substantially higher than the initial quote, causing consumer distress.
Further, consumers reported issues of "forced action," where the platform or driver unilaterally becomes unwilling to provide the ride, forcing the consumer to cancel and often incur a cancellation penalty.
Nagging, where a user is repeatedly urged to pay advance tips, also emerged as a significant concern, creating undue pressure and affecting the consumer experience.
The report highlights that the presence of these dark patterns, which manipulate users into making choices they might not otherwise make, is pervasive across all taxi platforms operating in India. The findings highlight the better enforcement and effective regulatory measures to ensure transparency in the rapidly growing app-based mobility sector.