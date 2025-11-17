'False Advertising': IP Law Expert Safir Anand Calls Out Zomato Over Misleading 'Buy One Get One' Offer

Safir Anand, one of India’s leading intellectual property (IP) law experts, has slammed food delivery platform Zomato for "false advertising". In a post on X, Anand highlighted what he described as “complete mis-selling” in one of Zomato’s promotional campaigns.

“They say buy one get one free. Then deliver one. And say it means buy two and get one free. As a lawyer and shareholder of Zomato, I can assure you this is totally false advertising. Buyers beware,” said Anand, senior partner at Anand and Anand, one of India’s leading IP law firms.

He further shared a conversation with a representative of Zomato, who reportedly claimed the terms were "in fine print" and intended to mean buy two and get one free.

Anand pointed out the legal implications and asked if Zomato knew of various court judgments on misleading notifications versus fine print.

"As a Zomato Gold client for many years, I must say this is misleading totally. Shame on you @zomato for resorting to this," he wrote.

The IP lawyer also shared a screenshot of a few Zomato items that stated "Unlimited Buy 1 Get 1 Free."