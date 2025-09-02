Fake Visa Scam Busted, Mastermind Held In Surat

Police found a laptop, printer, and a cutting machine, five fake visas, a UV laser torch, an emboss machine, and over 500 pieces of blank papers with watermarks of the governments of the UK, Canada, Serbia, Macedonia, and other European nations, the release said.

Shah had imported these papers bearing watermarks using the Chinese application Alibaba.com. He used them to create an impression that the visa is a genuine one and issued by the respective country, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, SOG, Rajdeepsinh Nakum.