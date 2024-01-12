Boeing Faces U.S. Safety Investigation Over 737 Midair Blowout

The FAA’s announcement and letter indicate the agency is poised for a broad examination of Boeing’s aircraft production operations that could expose the company to “severe” civil penalties, said Jeff Guzzetti, the former accident investigation chief at FAA. Such a probe could go beyond Boeing’s 737 Max factory near Seattle to include its plant in Charleston, South Carolina, where it assembles the 787 widebody, as well as key suppliers such as Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc., which makes most of the 737 fuselage, Guzzetti said.