F1 Owner Liberty Media Acquires MotoGP For Over $4.5 Billion

Liberty Media Corp., the owner of Formula 1, announced the acquisition of the MotoGP World Championship for over $4.5 billion.

The American mass media company agreed to acquire Dorna Sports, S.L,. the exclusive commercial rights holder to the MotoGP World Championship, from Bridgepoint and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, it said in a statement on Monday.

After acquisition, MotoGP will be attributed to Liberty Media’s Formula One Group tracking stock. Currently, Liberty Media has three divisions reflecting its ownership stakes in Formula One, Sirius XM, and Live Nation Entertainment.

“We are thrilled to expand our portfolio of leading live sports and entertainment assets with the acquisition of MotoGP,” said Greg Maffei, president and CEO of Liberty Media.

“MotoGP is a global league with a loyal, enthusiastic fan base, captivating racing and a highly cash flow generative financial profile. Carmelo and his management team have built a great sporting spectacle that we can expand to a wider global audience. The business has significant upside, and we intend to grow the sport for MotoGP fans, teams, commercial partners and our shareholders.”