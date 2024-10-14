Exxaro Tiles Announces 1:10 Stock Split

Exxaro Tiles Ltd. on Monday announced a stock split of the existing one equity share into 10 equity shares. This is the first time that the company has announced a stock split and is subject to approval by the shareholders.

The board of directors approved the division of the shares to enhance liquidity of the shares in the stock market and to encourage wider participation of small investors, the company said in an exchange filing.

The record date for the stock split will be decided after a nod from the shareholders.

After the division, the face value for each equity share will fall to Rs 1 from the current Rs 10. The company expects to complete the stock split within two to three months after the shareholders' approval.

The company has not considered an issue of bonus shares prior to this.