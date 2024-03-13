Explained: Why Is ITC Stake Sale By BAT A Buying Opportunity?

Shares of ITC Ltd. are at an 'attractive valuation' following the sell-off caused by British American Tobacco Plc. announcement to offload stake in the cigarette-to-staples maker, according to analysts tracking the stock.

On Wednesday morning, the scrip jumped over 8%, the highest jump since April 2020, pushing the benchmark Nifty 50 higher.

BAT, the largest public shareholder of ITC, has launched a block trade to offload up to 3.5% stake in the company for over Rs 17,482 crore. The London-listed BAT plans to sell up to 43.68 crore shares to institutional investors through an accelerated book-build process, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Given the selloff in the stock price on news of the BAT stake sale, ITC’s share price now trades at an attractive 12-month forward PE of 23x and offers a reasonable margin of safety, according to HSBC Global Research.

The cigarette business could continue to grow the EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) structurally in the range of 5-6%, the research firm said in March 13 note. This sell-off implies an attractive valuation for the cigarette business. The research firm leave the valuations for ITC’s other businesses unchanged.

Morgan Stanley remain bullish on ITC based on the expectation of a moderate cigarette tax environment, continued scale-up of non-cigarette businesses and reasonable valuations.