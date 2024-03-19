Explained: Why India Inc. Fears Electoral Bond Disclosures

The reading of one of the applications explains India Inc's concern. The Assocham petition says, "Applicant believes in fostering a conducive environment for economic development, emphasises the importance of maintaining such confidentiality".

It goes on to say a "retroactive change in standards of review and disclosure violates the principles of certainty and predictability of law and therefore such disclosure ought not to be mandated".

The concerns go beyond veil of anonymity being lifted. A major worry is not about the general public learning who donated to whom, rather it is the fear of vindictive behaviour from political parties who got left out.

The top court clarified that it had put on notice all parties – donors, political parties, Election Commission and the nodal bank, SBI – when it passed the interim order on April 12, 2019.

The late Arun Jaitley, who made electoral bonds a reality had written in a blogpost in 2019, "Donors fear the consequences of their revealed identities being linked to a political party to whom they donated.".

The backlash is already being felt by a few. Executive Chairperson of Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, has been fielding an online backlash ever since election commission data cited her contributions to political party Janta Dal (Secular). In a tweet, she clarified that electoral bonds were purchased in her personal capacity and given to all political parties