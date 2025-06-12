Explained: What's Behind The NSE And BSE Option Premium Turnover Fall?

Second, although not officially confirmed, market observers suggest that the decline may be linked to reduced activity from delta trading desks. These desks cater to sophisticated investors, such as overseas asset managers and hedge funds, who engage in high-frequency, high-volume options trades that closely track the movement of underlying indices like the Nifty or Sensex.

Delta trading allows these investors to gain exposure to markets without directly owning the underlying assets. In this context, a delta of one indicates an "at the money" option, below one is "in the money," and above one is "out of the money." These trades, often structured products, tend to add to market volumes and volatility.

However, recent regulatory scrutiny and queries from stock exchanges appear to have temporarily cooled off this activity, although no official confirmation has been provided.