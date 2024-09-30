ADVERTISEMENT
'Expect Orders Next Year': Zen Technologies CMD On New Infantry Training System
The target addressable market for the product runs into "thousands of crores", Zen Technologies' CMD Ashok Atluri said.
Zen Technologies Ltd., which received a patent for its Infantry Virtual Training Simulation System or IVTSS, on Monday, expects to receive orders related to it from the next financial year, said Ashok Atluri, the company's chairman and managing director.IVTSS is an advanced, state-of-the-art simulation system developed to provide military personnel with a "highly realistic and immersive virtual training environment," Zen Technologies...
