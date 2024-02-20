Expect Geopolitics-Related Volatility To Come Down, Says Deepak Nitrite CEO

Volatile feedstock prices affected Deepak Nitrite Ltd.’s margin in the quarter ended December, but the maker of industrial chemicals to intermediates expects the trend to temper in the months ahead.

The company’s net profit fell 3.34% year-on-year to Rs 202.05 crore in the three months through December, according to its exchange filing.

“I agree that Q3 has not been… a quarter of remarkable numbers for Deepak Nitrite—standalone or consolidated,” Chief Executive Officer Maulik Mehta told NDTV Profit in an interview. “But I truly believe that we have shown a remarkable ability to remain extremely relevant in the Indian chemical industry and its ability to supply to the world.”

The chemical industry faces challenges from conflicts in the Red Sea, which has led to higher freight costs, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—a key supplier of agro-chemicals, among others. Companies in India and around the world, as a result, are reworking their supply chains and strategies to deal with the new normal.