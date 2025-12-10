Excon 2025: JCB India Rolls Out Giant 52-Tonne Excavator, Hydrogen Genset

JCB India used this year's Excon exhibition to make an unmistakable statement about where it sees the future of construction machinery.

The company put more than a dozen fresh machines and digital systems on display, but it was the hulking 52-tonne excavator, towering over visitors, that naturally became the crowd magnet. JCB says it's the largest excavator it ever produced in India, and judging by the attention it drew on the show floor, the size alone was enough to spark conversations.

However, the company didn't just arrive with big machines. It also broadened its compact offerings, adding excavators in the 2- to 5-tonne category and refreshing its backhoe loaders. Engineers have tinkered with fuel efficiency and comfort features this time, acknowledging that infrastructure work in the country ranges from narrow urban job sites to large-scale industrial projects.

Speaking at the venue, JCB India Chief Executive Officer Deepak Shetty called Excon a "pulse check" for the entire industry. According to him, the footfall isn't limited to domestic contractors, international buyers are beginning to take interest in Indian-made equipment. That shift could eventually elevate India from a manufacturing base to an export hub in the construction equipment space.