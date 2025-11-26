Excelsoft Eyes Inorganic Push As Management Maps Out Multi-Pronged Growth Strategy

Excelsoft Technologies is gearing up for its next phase of expansion, with Chairman and Managing Director Dhananjaya Sudhanva and Head of Strategy Prashanth HM hinting that inorganic growth, strategic acquisitions, and deeper global market penetration are among some of its growth stratergies.

Strategy Head Prashanth HM while talking to NDTV Profit outlined Excelsoft’s three-pronged growth roadmap: expanding into new geographies, increasing wallet share from existing customers, and scaling innovation across product lines. The company plans to embrace emerging technologies, especially AI, to build new offerings and deepen engagement with its institutional base.

They also added that a key immediate priority is improving customer proximity. Part of the company’s IPO proceeds will be deployed to strengthen on-ground presence in key markets and widen sales reach, helping accelerate customer acquisition and increase transaction volumes with existing clients.

Fresh off a strong listing and robust subscription demand, the management confirms that inorganic expansion is firmly on the table. Excelsoft is evaluating strategic acquisitions across the US, UK and Middle East, markets where proximity to customers can boost delivery capabilities, add talent, and create stronger on-ground networks. “Inorganic growth gives us capability, capacity and feet on the street,” he notes.

On IPO proceeds, Sudhanva says a portion will go toward expanding physical infrastructure in Mysore, where the company has acquired additional land.

The larger share, however, will be directed toward upgrading digital infrastructure, from network layers to device-level hardware across offices in Mysore, Hyderabad and Delhi. With customers adopting AI-driven devices and next-gen software environments, he says Excelsoft must stay ahead of the curve to maintain technological parity and productivity.

On financials, Prashanth clarifies that fluctuations in FY24 profitability were primarily due to exceptional items, most notably ESOP-related employee expenses. Core gross margins, he stresses, have remained steady. With a strong pipeline of high-potential customers added in recent years, the company expects revenue growth to remain consistent or improve going ahead, with no recurring exceptional pressures anticipated.