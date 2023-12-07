Everton’s U.S. Buyer Leaves Trail Of Questions Over Its Finances

In October, the New York Times reported the deal had stalled because the firm failed to provide audited financial statements to the UK regulator. The US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan has started probing 777 Partners, its investments in sporting teams and whether the firm ran afoul of US money laundering laws, according to a person familiar with the inquiries. The investigation, which was first reported by online news site Semafor, is at an early stage and may not lead to criminal charges.