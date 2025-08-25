Evergrande Delisting: What Led To Shocking Fall Of China’s Largest Property Giant

Evergrande, once China's largest property developer, was delisted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday. The company had been listed for for nearly 15 years and, at its peak, had a stock market valuation of over $50 billion.

Evergrande’s inevitable collapse, triggered by its massive debt, sent tremors through China's economy. Experts said the delisting was expected and final, and there is no chance of a return.



"Once delisted, there is no coming back," Dan Wang, China director at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, told BBC.



The three-decade-old company is now seen as a symbol of China’s real estate crisis.