Everest Food Debunks Reports Of Ban On Spice Mixes In Hong Kong, Singapore

Everest Food Products Pvt. has clarified on Monday that their products are still very much available in both Hong Kong and Singapore.

"There have been reports of Everest being banned in Singapore and Hong Kong, but we want to clarify that this is false," a company spokesperson told NDTV Profit. "Everest isn't banned in either country. Only one out of 60 Everest products has been held for examination."

The clarification comes after Hong Kong and Singapore banned the sale of Everest and MDH spice mix after detecting the pesticide ethylene oxide, a carcinogen, in them. It has recalled samples of four products, including MDH’s Madras curry powder, sambhar mixed masala powder and curry mixed masala powder, along with Everest’s fish curry masala.

According to the spokesperson, the Singapore food safety authority had asked the company's importer in Singapore to recall and "temporarily" hold on one of their products for further inspection, following Hong Kong's recall alert. "This [action] is a standard procedure and not a ban."

Everest Food remained confident in the quality and safety of their products. "Food safety is our top priority, and all our products undergo stringent quality control checks," the company spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "Exports are cleared only after receiving necessary clearances and approval from the laboratories of the Spice Board of India."

"Our products are safe and of high quality, so there is no need for concern," the company said. "Everest upholds strict hygiene and safety standards in its manufacturing facilities."

Meanwhile, the Food Safety Standards Authority of India has initiated a fresh probe on spice manufacturers.

It is conducting quality assessments on products from all spice brands, including MDH Pvt. and Everest Food Products Pvt., to verify compliance with FSSAI standards, according to people with knowledge of the matter.