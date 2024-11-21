EV Sector Needs Graded PLI 2.0 For Startups, Smaller Players: Sulajja Firodia Motwani

A graded second version of the performance-linked incentive scheme is needed to boost electric vehicle adoption, that specifically benefits startups and smaller industry players, said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder of Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Ltd.

The EV demand in India, the world's third-largest automotive market, "still needs to be driven", Motwani said, while speaking at the 97th annual general meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry in New Delhi on Thursday.

The PLI 1.0 caters to "particular large EVs makers only," she said, adding that there is a need for a "graded PLI 2.0 for startups and smaller players".

Motwani, who is also the chair of FICCI's EV committee, said when incentives taper off, India's EV industry could be at a "slightly fragile window" where imports could become a threat.

There is a need to relook at tariff and duty structures to prevent that from happening, she stressed. Motwani also highlighted the need for investment in research and development for the whole EV supply chain.