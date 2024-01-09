EV Sales Jumps 49% To 15.29 Lakh Units In 2023: FADA
Electric vehicle sales in India jumped 49.25% year-on-year to 15,29,947 units in 2023, according to a data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association on Tuesday.
The EV industry had recorded a total sales of 10,25,063 units in 2022, as per the data.
The two-wheeler sales grew 36.09% to 8,59,376 units in the just-concluded year against 6,31,464 units in 2022, it said.
The e-three-wheeler sales volumes surged 65.23% year-on-year to 5,82,793 units from 3,52,710 units sold in 2022.
E-commercial vehicles sales rose 114.16% year-on-year to 5,673 units in 2023 compared to 2,649 vehicles in the preceding year.
Electric passenger vehicle sales grew 114.71% to 82,105 units last year against 38,240 vehicles in 2022, as per the FADA data.