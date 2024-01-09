EV-Charging Firms To Struggle With Finances, Investment In 2024

US public charging installations were 76% below BNEF’s forecast in 2023 and they are expected to lag behind China and Europe this year, the report said. The lack of investment from charging operators could be in part attributed to the companies awaiting federal funds from a national electric vehicle infrastructure program, BNEF said. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. and Electrify America grew slightly in 2023, adding just 410 and 588 fast chargers, respectively, the report noted. EVgo Inc. added 850 fast chargers compared with Tesla Inc., which installed 6,000.