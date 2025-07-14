EU Plans To Engage More With Other Nations Hit By US Tariffs

Earlier in the day, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc will extend the suspension of trade countermeasures against the US until Aug. 1 to allow for further talks. The measures had been adopted in response to tariffs imposed earlier by Trump on steel and aluminum before being paused a first time, and were due to snap back into place at midnight on Tuesday.

“At the same time, we will continue to prepare further countermeasures so we are fully prepared,” von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels on Sunday, while reiterating the EU’s preference for a “negotiated solution.”

The current list of countermeasures would hit about €21 billion ($24.5 billion) of US goods, while the EU has another one ready of about €72 billion, as well as some export controls, that will be presented to member states as early as Monday, said the people.

Von der Leyen also said that the EU’s anti-coercion instrument, the bloc’s most powerful trade tool, won’t be used at this point. “The ACI is created for extraordinary situations,” she said. “We are not there yet.”

In a social media post responding to Trump’s announcement, French President Emmanuel Macron called for the speeding-up of preparations for credible countermeasures, including the anti-coercion tool, if no agreement is reached by Aug. 1.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Sunday evening said 30% tariffs would hit exporters in Europe’s largest economy “to the core” if a negotiated solution in the trade conflict can’t be found.