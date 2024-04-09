EU Carbon Tax May Have Limited Impact On Domestic Primary Aluminium Producers

India exported around 0.7 metric million tonnes (24% of exports) of primary aluminium to European countries in FY23. However, unlike steel, the carbon tax is not expected to materially impact the export competitiveness of the domestic primary aluminium players, as the taxes arising from CBAM are likely to remain in the range of $50-140 per metric tonne between 2026 and 2034, which would be 2-6% of the current aluminium prices, Jayanta Roy, Senior Vice-President and Group Head, Corporate Sector Ratings, ICRA said.