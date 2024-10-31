RIL, Disney Joint Venture To Merge India Entertainment Business Gets EU Approval

The European Union on Thursday approved the formation of a joint venture by Reliance Industries Ltd. and Walt Disney Co. for the merger of their entertainment business in India.

The approval for the joint venture, named Star India Pvt., was granted by the European Commission, which is the executive arm of the EU.

"The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the creation of a joint venture Star India Private Limited (SIPL) by Reliance Industries Limited, both of India, The Walt Disney Company of the US, and BTS Investment 1 Pte. Ltd. of Singapore," an official press note stated.

The transaction relates primarily to the entertainment sector in India, it added.

"The Commission concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given that the joint venture has negligible activities in the European Economic Area and the companies' limited combined market position resulting from the proposed transaction," it further said.