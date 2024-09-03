Eton Solutions Launches EtonGPT, Generative AI Platform For Family Offices

Eton Solutions LP, a wealth management enterprise resource planning systems provider for family offices, has announced the launch of EtonGPT, a generative artificial intelligence module for family offices globally.

EtonGPT integrates the transactional capabilities of Eton Solution's ERP platform AtlasFive, with conversational AI functionalities. Eton Solutions will enable the majority of the 750 families on its ERP platform to benefit from EtonGPT.

The platform will improve family office operations by integrating data stored in documents with transaction data on the ERP platform, thereby helping streamline processes and leading to a boost in productivity. It will allow them to access information and conduct in-depth analyses of their investment and asset portfolios.

“With EtonGPT, AtlasFive can now parse and integrate data buried in more than 250 document types, such as trust plans, estate plans and partnership agreements," said Satyen Patel, executive chairman of Eton Solutions.

This combination of structured and unstructured data processing offers wealth managers the ability to gain a two- to four-times increase in operational efficiency, he said.

AI is increasingly being deployed across businesses. While family offices have largely remained rooted in manual processes, with the integration of the technology, they will undergo an unparalleled change, making them resilient and future-ready, Patel said.

Eton Solutions onboarded Catamaran Ventures (Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy's family office) as its launch customer in India last month. It is in talks with other family offices in India to incorporate EtonGPT.

The hybrid AI platform incorporates machine learning, expert systems-based business rule engines, and large language models to deliver unparalleled accuracy and insights. It leverages AI-driven data extraction, summarisation, generation, inferencing, and transformation to help family offices operate more efficiently and securely.