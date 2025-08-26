Eternal Gets Over Rs 40 Crore Tax Demand, Penalty From GST Authority

Business NewsBusinessEternal Gets Over Rs 40 Crore Tax Demand, Penalty From GST Authority
Eternal, which comprises four major businesses -- Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure -- said it will file appeals against the tax demand orders.

26 Aug 2025, 11:54 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>. (Photo source: Freepik)</p></div>
. (Photo source: Freepik)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Eternal Ltd., which owns the Zomato and Blinkit brands, has received three orders from the GST department imposing a total tax demand of over Rs 40 crore, including interest and penalty.

These orders have been received from the Joint Commissioner-4 Bengaluru for the period from July 2017 to March 2020.

Eternal, which comprises four major businesses -- Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure -- said it will file appeals against the tax demand orders.

"The company has received 3 orders on 25 August 2025 for the period July 2017 to March 2020 passed by Joint Commissioner, Appeals-4, Bengaluru, confirming total demand of GST of Rs 17,19,11,762 with interest of Rs 21,42,14,791 and penalty of Rs 1,71,91,177," Eternal said in a late night regulatory filing on Monday.

"We believe that we have a strong case on merits, backed by view from lawyers and the company will be filing appeals against the orders before the appropriate authority," it added.

