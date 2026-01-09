Eternal Gets GST Demand Orders With Interest, Penalty Worth Over Rs 27 Crore

Eternal, the parent entity of Zomato and Blinkit, on Thursday received two Goods and Services Tax (GST) demand orders amounting to over Rs 27.56 crore, including interest and penalty.

The orders passed by the Additional Commissioner of State Tax (Appeals), West Bengal, have been received with respect to short payment of output tax for the period between April 2020 and March 2022.

The company will file an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority.