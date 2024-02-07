Essar Unveils Blueprint For Green Economy At India Energy Week

Separately, in a post on X, Ruia said: "Excited to be back at the @IndiaEnergyWeek, where impactful dialogues are shaping a sustainable future. Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji's vision for India's economic ascent and journey towards becoming the world's third-largest economy is truly inspiring. Privileged to be part of the round table chaired by the PM. His insightful vision is bound to get the global leaders to invest in the massive opportunity in #energytransition that India offers." Essar had over the years invested Rs 2 lakh crore in sectors ranging from ports to steel plants, oil refining and fuel retailing, power generation, mining, shipping and telecom. It sold its oil refinery at Vadinar in Gujarat and fuel retailing network to Russia's Rosneft-led consortium in an over Rs 86,000 crore deal ($13 billion), which was the largest FDI in the sector.