Essar To Invest Rs 55,000 Crore In Energy, Port Projects In Gujarat

On the signing of the MoU, Prashant Ruia, Director at Essar Capital, commented, "Gujarat has consistently been at the forefront of Essar's strategic investments. We are delighted to further contribute to the state's economic progress with an additional investment of Rs 55,000 crore in the energy and infrastructure sectors."

Energy transition investment will be in the 1 GW green hydrogen project to be set up at a cost of Rs 30,000 crore.