Escorts Kubota To Set Up Rs 4,500-Crore Tractor Manufacturing Plant On Yamuna Expressway

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has allotted around 200-acre land to Escorts Kubota Ltd. for setting up a Rs 4,500 crore tractor manufacturing unit. The company had signed an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh government on Aug. 17, 2024, for the tractor manufacturing facility. It has been allotted land in Sector-10 of YEIDA, an official statement said on Monday.