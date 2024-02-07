Esconet Technologies Secures Orders From NICSI

Esconet, a homegown IT solutions provider firm, will deliver servers and object storage for Immigration Visa Foreigner Registration Tracking application of Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, a Ministry of External Affairs agency.

"e-FRRO is a web-based application aimed at building a centralised online platform for foreigners for visa-related services. It provides faceless, cashless and paperless services to foreigners with a swift and user-friendly experience," the release said.