Eris Lifesciences Acquires Biocon Biologics' Indian Branded Formulations Business
The acquisition will expand Eris' presence in the India-branded sterile injectables market.
Eris Lifesciences Ltd. announced on Thursday the acquisition of Biocon Biologics Ltd.'s Indian-branded formulations business on a slump-sale basis.
The company will be paying a consideration of Rs 1,242 crore for the acquisition. The transaction will be financed by debt. The acquisition includes the transfer of all trademarks of the business, its net working capital and over 430 employees, according to an exchange filing.
The acquisition will expand Eris' presence in the India-branded sterile injectables market and enable the harnessing of synergies with the recently acquired Swiss Parenterals Ltd.
In a release, Biocon Ltd. said that in addition to the transaction:
A wholly owned subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, signed a 10-year supply agreement with Eris as part of this deal.
The transaction is expected to come into effect before April 15, subject to customary closing conditions.
The transaction value represents an accretive multiple of 3.4 times revenues and 18 times Ebitda.
"This strategic collaboration with Eris Lifesciences for our portfolio of metabolics, oncology, and critical care products in India aligns with our commercial strategy to maximise patient reach and market potential," Shreehas Tambe, chief executive officer of Biocon Biologics, said. "It builds on the success of our existing partnership with Eris for our nephrology and dermatology products and will allow us to deliver our high-quality, lifesaving biosimilars to millions of patients in India."
Biocon remains committed to its long-term aspiration of providing insulin to "one in five" insulin-dependent people with diabetes, and this collaboration is an important step towards realising this in India, it said.
The business sold by Biocon Biologics had a revenue of Rs 412 crore, contributing 3.7% of the consolidated revenue of Biocon in the last financial year.
Eris Lifesciences Acquisition Update
The company also announced acquisition of an additional 19% equity stake in Swiss Parenterals Ltd. from the promoters for a cash consideration of Rs 237.5 crore. This is in addition to the 51% stake acquired earlier on Feb. 13 for Rs 637.5 crore.
Biocon's stock rose as much as 8.15% during the day on the NSE. It was trading 4.94% higher, compared to a 0.66% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 3:25 p.m.
The share price has risen 21.83% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 44.
Of the 20 analysts tracking the company, nine have a 'buy' rating on the stock, four recommend 'hold' and seven suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 22.4%.