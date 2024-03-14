Eris Lifesciences Acquires Biocon Biologics' Indian Branded Formulations Business

"This strategic collaboration with Eris Lifesciences for our portfolio of metabolics, oncology, and critical care products in India aligns with our commercial strategy to maximise patient reach and market potential," Shreehas Tambe, chief executive officer of Biocon Biologics, said. "It builds on the success of our existing partnership with Eris for our nephrology and dermatology products and will allow us to deliver our high-quality, lifesaving biosimilars to millions of patients in India."

Biocon remains committed to its long-term aspiration of providing insulin to "one in five" insulin-dependent people with diabetes, and this collaboration is an important step towards realising this in India, it said.

The business sold by Biocon Biologics had a revenue of Rs 412 crore, contributing 3.7% of the consolidated revenue of Biocon in the last financial year.