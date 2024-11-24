Epigral To Achieve Double-Digit Volume Growth Over Five-Year Span? CMD Explains How

On the company's motive of expanding its manufacturing capacity for chlorine derivatives such as CPVC resin and Epichlorohydrin, he said, “We are going into forward integration, where we consume the chlorine derivatives completely."

Stressing that "finance costs are not likely to go up in the next quarter", Patel said that "a mix of internal accruals and debt" will fund the capacity expansion. "We had done a QIP recently and that fund will also be used for capital expenditure. So, our debt is going to be on the minimal side. Most of the expansion will be funded via internal accruals.”

In October, the company had raised Rs 333 crore via QIP by allocating more than 15 lakh shares to the participating investors.

Commenting on the 17% year-on-year volume rise in the September quarter, Patel said that the growth came from the company’s investments in the specialty chemicals and chlorine derivatives business. He added that the two verticals contributed nearly 56% to the company’s revenue.

He expects the third and fourth quarters to be better in terms of both quantity as well as value. “We are continuously investing in derivatives; 56% of our revenue is coming from derivatives and specialty chemicals. We are investing in derivatives every year and that’s why the volume growth is coming and we are expecting Q3 and Q4 to be even better in terms of quantity as well as value,” Patel told NDTV Profit.