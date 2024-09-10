Epigeneres Biotech's New Blood Test Identifies Over 200 Types Of Cancer Cells In First Stage

Epigeneres Biotech Pvt. has developed a blood test that can detect over 200 types of cancer cells in the first stage itself. This innovative test has received a patent from the US and will be launched in the American market soon.

The company has already launched the test in London, UK, and Mumbai, India, at price points of 40,000 pounds and Rs 14,000 per test, respectively, Ashish Tripathi, chairman of Epigeneres Biotech, told NDTV Profit.

The blood test is a breakthrough technology in cancer detection and has the potential to revolutionise the way cancer is diagnosed and treated, he said. "Our test can detect cancer cells at a very early stage that enables doctors to take prompt action and increase the chances of successful treatment."

The company is in talks with global investors to raise in excess of $200 million for expansion and plans to use the funds to further develop its technology and increase its market reach, Tripathi said.

Two studies at the National Health Service in the UK are currently underway, which are expected to further increase the growth prospects of the company.

What's remarkable about Epigeneres Biotech's achievement is that it has no competition from global giants in this space. The revenue potential for this breakthrough technology runs into billions of dollars, making it an attractive investment opportunity, Tripathi said.